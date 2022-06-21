Even though Darvin Ham seems to be sold on Russell Westbrook, the front office seems to have already been trying to find him a new home. According to a recent report, the Lakers tried to trade him to the Pacers.

It’s safe to say that there’s nothing the Lakers want to remember about the 2021-22 NBA season. Far from challenging for the championship, Los Angeles struggled throughout the whole year and ended up missing the postseason.

There is more than one reason behind their failure, but a poor head coaching may have been one of them. That’s why the Purple and Gold fired Frank Vogel just a day after the regular season finale, hiring Darvin Ham a few months later.

But the team needs to make changes on the roster as well, and many people consider that includes moving on from Russell Westbrook. Russ left a lot to be desired in his first year as a Laker, and despite he seems to have a hug admirer in Ham, the front office reportedly has tried to trade him to the Pacers.

Rumor: Lakers tried to trade Russell Westbrook to the Pacers

(Via Bleacher Report)

"The Los Angeles Lakers offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on The Lowe Post podcast."

This wouldn't be a surprise if it weren’t because of Ham’s words about Westbrook. From the first day he was introduced as the Lakers head coach, Ham spoke highly of Brodie, suggesting that he’ll count on him next season.

Not only he said that Westbrook is one of the best players the NBA has ever seen, but also that he still has a lot left in his tank. However, the latest reports about Westbrook make us wonder whether that’s what he really thinks about him.

The former NBA MVP was recently linked with a potential return to the Washington Wizards as part of a trade package to bring Bradley Beal to Los Angeles. Now, we hear this report that Westbrook could have been sent to Indiana. The offseason rumors are in full swing, and it seems that we’ll have to continue to keep an eye on the future of Westbrook.