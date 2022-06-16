Bradley Beal’s future with the Washington Wizards looks up in the air and many teams seem to be monitoring his situation, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers want to leave behind a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season, which is why they are one of the teams to watch this offseason despite their lack of valuable trade assets.

With Darvin Ham already at the helm of the team, the next step for the Purple and Gold is to decide what to do with their current roster. Changes need to be made in order to contend, but the problem is how.

Moving on from Russell Westbrook has always seemed a challenging task but now it doesn't even sound like option after Ham arrived. Even so, the front office would still imagine him as part of a trade package to get Bradley Beal.

Rumor: Lakers eye Wizards star Bradley Beal

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Lakers have the Wizards star on their radar for next season and would be willing to give Westbrook back to Washington along with two first-round picks.

“The one name that I’ve heard recently is Bradley Beal as another guy that they want,” O’Connor said on The Void podcast, via Heavy.com. “I’m not sure if the interest is as mutual. You know Beal, it seems like Miami would be more of the threat to take him away from Washington. I don’t think you can also rule out Boston either because of his relationship with Jason Tatum, but the Lakers are trying to angle for some moves like that using the Russ expiring [contract] and the ’27 and the ’29 firsts [first-round draft picks].”

Beal, an unrestricted free agent in 2023 with a player option to explore free agency this summer, could arrive in Los Angeles via a sign-and-trade. But as O’Connor notes, he won’t be lacking in suitors.

The veteran star looks willing to consider all options before making a decision, but he already warned that he wants to go to a place where he can win. The Lakers clearly need to fix some things, but with Beal on board, they could be contenders.