The Utah Jazz could be on the verge of a roster overhaul. With that in mind, the Miami Heat emerge as a realistic destination for star SG Donovan Mitchell.

It's always the same story with the Utah Jazz. They go on a nice run in the regular season, make the playoffs as a top-5 seed, and then get exposed when it matters the most. That Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert duo just doesn't seem to work in the playoffs.

Needless to say, there could and should be plenty of league-wide interest in both of their All-Stars. And you could make the case about why they should keep Gobert and trade Mitchell or vice versa.

But the old-school big man is a dying breed in today's NBA, which is why Mitchell could gauge a better return for the Jazz. And, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Miami Heat could make a very decent offer for his services.

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Build A Trade A Package Around Tyler Herro For Donovan Mitchell

"League sources regularly mention New York's main offseason focus is to improve at the point guard position, but acquiring Utah's other All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, remains highly unlikely," Fischer wrote.

"Even if Mitchell were to ultimately request a trade from the Jazz, he still has three full years committed on his contract before a player option in 2025-26," the report added. "Plus, there's healthy skepticism around the NBA that New York's best offer for Mitchell would trump other teams' pursuits, such as a potential package from Miami that would theoretically center around Tyler Herro plus other salary and multiple first-round picks."

Mitchell's ties to the Heat come from Dwyane Wade's side. He's been a bit of a mentor for him since taking over as a minority owner in Utah. Also, Pat Riley is known for getting what he wants when he wants it.

So, even if Mitchell is reportedly going to be the Knicks' primary target for the offseason, chances are that they'll end up empty-handed again, and the Louisville product takes his talents to South Beach.