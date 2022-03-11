Tyler Herro got back to a fantastic level in the 2021-22 NBA season, which is why he could sign a lucrative extension with the Miami Heat in the summer.

Miami Heat have done incredibly well in the 2021-22 NBA season so far. Even with many injuries throughout the season, Erik Spoelstra has showed once again his ability to get results despite the circumstances.

The Heat, who are currently atop the Eastern Conference standings, have been praised throughout the season for being a competitive team without depending on the presence of a single superstar.

The team work is what defines the Heat's wonderful season and that's where the name of Tyler Herro comes in. The 2019 13th overall pick has been extremely helpful for Miami this campaign coming off the bench, making a strong case for the Sixth Man of the Year. Which is why he may sign a maximum extension in the summer.

Tyler Herro could sign a lucrative extension with the Miami Heat

(Via Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report)

"Some rival executives and agents polled by B/R believe Herro's next deal may approach his five-year, $184 million maximum. Others have pointed more toward Jaylen Brown's recent structure of a four-year, $106 million deal. For context, Fred VanVleet and Lonzo Ball's recent four-year, $85 million contracts have set a clear benchmark in the market, where this summer combo guards such as Jalen Brunson and Collin Sexton are said to be seeking salaries north of $20 million.

Miami's postseason will be critical for evaluating Herro and other rotation pieces alongside the Adebayo-Butler-Lowry trio. Herro's extension wouldn't hit the Heat's books until 2023-24, the final year of Lowry's hefty deal, but Miami's creative front office may need careful calculus to bring back both Victor Oladipo, barring a strong return from injury, and restricted free agent Caleb Martin for 2022-23. Both players are known to have strong interest in remaining with the Heat, sources told B/R."

After a slight decline in the 2020-21, Herro got back to a great level this season, posting 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He played a key role in many of the Heat's victories with his production coming off the bench, which is why he might be worth of such an extension.

Herro once suggested he could be in the same tier than other players of his age such as Luka Doncic and Trae Young. That may continue to spark some controversy, but if the Heat consider he deserves this kind of new contract, then his doubters should start to put more respect on his name.