NBA Rumors: Veteran player could join LeBron James on Lakers before trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add depth and improve their NBA roster, so alongside star LeBron James, they can aim for big achievements by adding an experienced player.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
© Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.

By Alexander Rosquez

LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers are still looking to strengthen their roster at the center position for the next NBA season. Despite not being able to sign Jonas Valanciunas in free agency, the team is still interested in acquiring him via trade.

Valanciunas, currently with the Washington Wizards, is an experienced and versatile player who could be a good addition for the Lakers. The team has shown interest in him in the past and could be willing to offer assets to acquire him.

LeBron James has expressed his desire to play alongside a quality center. The Lakers’ star player has even offered to take a pay cut to open up space on the roster and allow for the arrival of a new player.

Possibility of a trade between the Lakers and the Wizards

The Lakers and Wizards have a good relationship and have made successful trades in the past. This increases the chances that an agreement between the two teams will be possible.

Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans is ejected from the game against the Washington Wizards at Smoothie King Center on January 28, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans is ejected from the game against the Washington Wizards at Smoothie King Center on January 28, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

However, the Lakers will need to carefully evaluate the assets they are willing to offer to acquire Valanciunas. It will be interesting to see if the team is willing to pay the price necessary to bring the center to Los Angeles.

The Lakers’ needs

The Lakers need to strengthen their rotation of centers, especially after Christian Wood‘s injury. Valanciunas would be a good option to complement Anthony Davis and improve the team’s interior defense.

Anthony Davis wants to play with a center

Lakers star Anthony Davis has expressed his desire to play alongside a center. The addition of Valanciunas could satisfy this desire and improve the team’s depth at the position.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

