The Golden State Warriors have been aggressive early in the offseason. After failing to impress last season, the team wants to make sure Stephen Curry still has everything he needs in the Bay area to deliver another NBA championship.

The first thing the organization needed to address was the departure of Bob Myers, who stepped away as general manager after 12 years. Mike Dunleavy was promoted to the role and he immediately made big decisions.

Trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul is a move that continues to make noise in San Francisco, but the team also had to make depth additions after losing some players. However, it looks like the Dubs haven’t retired from the market yet.

Rumor: Warriors could land Dario Saric on one condition

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Dario Saric could be the next player to join Stephen Curry at the Golden State Warriors if he doesn’t find another team willing to pay him more than the league minimum:

“Christian Wood and Dario Saric are among the standout names on the league’s list of available unrestricted free agents. The presumed delay: Both have only generated interest at the league minimum to this point and have naturally been holding out for more. Golden State remains the likely landing spot for Saric if he doesn’t find an offer above the minimum.”

Of course, Saric would be an interesting addition for the Warriors, who may need scoring help coming from the bench next season.