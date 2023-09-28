TheGolden State Warriors shocked everyone in the NBA when they acquired Chris Paul. The weeks have gone by and there are still some doubts about his fit with the team.

Paul has made it clear that he wants to do what’s best for the team and pursue a championship, but he didn’t seem too keen on the idea of coming off the bench. Needless to say, that could be an issue.

So, now that the Milwaukee Bucks have dealt Jrue Holiday to Portland and he’s seemingly up for grabs, Brian Windhorst of ESPN believes the Warriors could look to re-trade Paul to acquire him.

Warriors Could Be In The Mix For Jrue Holiday

“Even the Golden State Warriors, who have interesting young players on their roster, plus a few far-out draft picks and swaps when Stephen Curry might be retired, could join the race,” Windhorst said. “Provided they’d be willing to re-trade Chris Paul, who members of the organization have praised for his offseason work of trying to fit in.”

The Warriors have repeatedly stated that they have no intention to trade Paul and that they want him to be a part of the team. However, that was before a star like Holiday became available.

Besides being one of the most impactful defenders in the league, Holiday doesn’t have an ego, is more durable, and would give the Warriors a better shot at a championship at this point in his career.