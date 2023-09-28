In a shocking turn of events, Damian Lillard is joining the Milwaukee Bucks amid speculation around a potential move to the Miami Heat. This triggered anticipation over the next move for the Portland Trail Blazers, particularly concerning Jrue Holiday‘s fate.

Holiday became a Trail Blazer as part of a massive three-way trade that saw Lillard heading to the Milwaukee Bucks. While it was initially believed that the Philadelphia 76ers were the frontrunners to acquire Holiday, there’s now a new contender emerging from the Eastern Conference.

As reported by Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Boston Celtics are considering exploring the possibility of bringing Holiday to their roster. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN also informed that the Trail Blazers are gearing up for trade talks involving the guard.

Damian Lillard’s Full Trade Package

From the beginning of the saga involving Lillard, it was believed thought that a three-team deal would be required for Portland to receive the compensation they wanted. This final team in the end were the Phoenix Suns, who shipped away a former first pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks just acquired Lillard in the megadeal. In exchange, the Trail Blazers attained Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, the Bucks’ 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick and unprotected swap rights from them in 2028 and 2030.

Furthermore, the Phoenix Suns adding more player to complete a roster that was in need of complementary roles as they netted Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, and Grayson Allen in the deal.

How Old Is Jrue Holiday?

Jrue Holiday is 33 years old.