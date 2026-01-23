Warriors reportedly want to bring back 2022 NBA Champion in potential Jonathan Kuminga trade

Golden State Warriors find themselves facing an urgent need for roster adjustments following a season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler. Amidst this turmoil, Jonathan Kuminga remains at the center of trade discussions. According to recent reports, the Warriors are considering bringing a familiar face back to the Bay Area to stabilize the rotation.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that league sources expect the Warriors to explore the possibility of re-acquiring Andrew Wiggins, who was traded to the Miami Heat in exchange for Butler last February.

“League sources tell The Stein Line that one avenue which will certainly be explored is the prospect of a Kuminga-for-Andrew Wiggins swap with Miami that potentially brings Wiggins back to the Bay Area after he was shipped to South Beach last February for Butler,” Stein reported.

However, Stein noted that the Warriors have not ruled out keeping Kuminga beyond the trade deadline. The front office may opt to retain the young forward in hopes of rebuilding his market value, despite a reportedly strained relationship between Kuminga and head coach Steve Kerr.

Andrew Wiggins with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2022. (Getty Images)

“Yet it must also be noted that the prospect of keeping Kuminga beyond the trade deadline in the hopes that playing him for the rest of the season rebuilds some of his lost value is indeed on the Warriors’ board,” Stein added.

By rehabilitating Kuminga’s value through the end of the season, Golden State could put themselves in a better position to pursue high-impact targets in the future, such as Trey Murphy III or Herbert Jones.

Can the Warriors and Kuminga coexist?

If the Warriors fail to find a beneficial deal for Kuminga, the forward will remain in the Bay Area for the duration of the season. This prospect has caused concern among the fanbase given the friction between the player and his head coach.

Insider Sam Amick recently revealed that while Kuminga and Kerr may not see eye-to-eye, they are expected to remain professional. Amick noted that the two “don’t like each other’s styles” but will continue to make the situation work for the benefit of the team.

“They make it work. I’ve talked to Jonathan about Steve, and I’ve talked to Steve about Jonathan. Do I think they hate each other? That’s a really strong word—no—but they don’t like each other’s styles,” Amick said via ClutchPoints. “I think they just gotta lock in and do the work because it’s mutually beneficial”.