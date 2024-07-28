Following Klay Thompson's departure, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob addressed whether more reinforcements are on the way to support Stephen Curry.

The offseason has been buzzing with trades, some involving major stars, making headlines and sparking discussions among basketball fans. One of the most talked-about moves was Klay Thompson’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks, where he’ll join forces with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Will Stephen Curry get more help at Warriors after his “Splash bro” departure?

After losing Thompson, the Golden State Warriors acquired Buddy Hield from the Philadelphia 76ers. However, fans are questioning if this addition is enough to help Stephen Curry bring another NBA title to Golden State.

The acquisition of Buddy Hield aims to fill the void left by Thompson, but rumors about potential new signings continue to swirl. One name that’s been mentioned is Lauri Markkanen. Warriors owner Joe Lacob recently shared insights on the franchise’s plans.

What did Joe Lacob say?

“We have a full roster right now. I think we’re at 14 players,” Lacob told 95.7 The Game’s Ryan Gilbert. “So anything we do now has got to be pretty much through trade. Are there trades being discussed all the time? Absolutely. We could make a significant trade, for sure, but we might not.”

Head coach Steve Kerr (L) and governor Joe Lacob of the Golden State Warriors look on during a game between the Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022 NBA Summer League. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lacob also highlighted the complexities involved in making trades: “Trades are kind of the hardest way to go because there are 29 other teams all trying to do the same thing. They’re all trying to get better, and everyone wants to win a trade.”

He emphasized the importance of mutually beneficial deals: “In business, you hear the term ‘win-win.’ It’s good to make ‘win-win’ moves in life, business transactions, and trades. But you can’t force someone into that. You have to find the right partner at the right time and agree that it will work for both parties.”

As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on the Warriors to see if they make additional moves to bolster their roster and give Stephen Curry the support he needs for another championship run.