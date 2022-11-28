The Golden State Warriors want to improve their struggling defense by trading for Jae Crowder, but it might not be as easy as they'd want to.

The Golden State Warriors were one of the best defensive teams in the NBA last season, but they're nowhere close to that this year. The losses of Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Otto Porter Jr. could be to blame for that.

The Dubs made some minor additions in the offseason, hoping the young guns would step up and fill in those voids. But James Wiseman was sent to the G-League, and both Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga have been far from impressive.

That's why they could set their sights on a win-now piece such as Jae Crowder, a bonafide wing stopper and 3-and-D piece. Still, they may not want to meet his salary, as it would mean parting ways with one of their prospects.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Want To Trade For Jae Crowder

(Transcript via Eric Pinus - Bleacher Report)

"Recently signed free agents cannot be included in any trades until December 15 (Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green), December 26 (Andre Iguodala) or January 15 (Looney). Andrew Wiggins, who recently signed an extension, cannot be dealt this season. But Jordan Poole, who received a rookie-scale extension, is trade-eligible (although the math is complicated, and he's unlikely to be expendable to the Warriors).

Leaving the team's three stars out of the equation (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green), that leaves Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and the Warriors' three top prospects in Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody.

Wiseman would be necessary to include to make the numbers work before December 15. Additionally, the Warriors must include Kuminga and at least one of the remaining three prospects—or the team could keep Kuminga and send Moody with Baldwin and Rollins.

(...)

Crowder, 32, may not have as many years ahead of him as the team's prospects, but he's a win-now piece. While the Suns may not love the idea of sending Crowder to a conference rival, that may not be enough of an obstacle if the team can add both Gordon and Martin in return."

The Warriors are now at a crossroads. They can either try and compete now while their title window is still open, or they could try and hope their young guns turn things around and help them compete in the future.