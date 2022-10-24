Though the Lakers tried to run things back with Russell Westbrook, it doesn't look like the outcome will be much different than last season. Therefore, the team has reportedly set a date to resume trade talks with possible suitors.

Following a very disappointing season, everyone expected the Lakers to part ways with Russell Westbrook during the summer. However, Brodie opted into his player option and Darvin Ham looked optimistic about getting the best out of him.

But only three games into the 2022-23 NBA season, it looks like extending their time together could be a huge mistake. Not only are the Purple and Gold struggling to get results (0-3), but Westbrook is once again leaving a lot to be desired.

Having shot only 28.9% from the field goal and 8.3% from deep in his first three games, Westbrook is not looking any different from last season. Therefore, the front office is reportedly looking forward to re-exploring trades for him later this year.

Rumor: Lakers to re-engage in trade talks involving Russell Westbrook after Thanksgiving

(Via Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer)

"ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a trade involving Westbrook isn’t likely until after Thanksgiving. That’s around the same time that Dennis Schröder, who at this point is undoubtedly a better point guard than Westbrook, could return from his thumb surgery.

When that time comes, Los Angeles will explore trade combinations with the Pacers that involve center Myles Turner and/or wing Buddy Hield. Those talks are currently on hold, but Turner and Hield would both add much-needed shooting, and Turner would provide rim-protection depth behind the oft-injured Davis.

Utah has been connected to the Lakers for months, too. League sources say that before the Jazz sent Bojan Bogdanovic to the Pistons, the Lakers offered Westbrook, a future first-round pick, and second-rounders for Bogdanovic and others. Sources expect the Lakers and Jazz to resume talks later in the season with some combination of other players discussed. (Utah has Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gay—three veterans who can all shoot.)"

Unless he suddenly improves his level in the next few months, Westbrook's days as a Laker seem to be numbered. It remains to be seen, though, which kind of deal involving Russ could work.