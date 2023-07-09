Scoot Henderson was recently selected during the 2023 NBA draft. The Portland Trail Blazers hope that he will be the perfect replacement for Damian Lillard in case their superstar decides to leave for other teams before the start of the 2023-2024 season.

So far, Henderson is one of the top rookies along with Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and others who debuted during the 2023 Summer League. During Henderson’s debut, the Trail Blazers lost but he posted 6 assists.

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson were supposed to play against each other today, Sunday, July 9. However, it seems that in the end that will not be the case. Furthermore, Wemby did not fare well during his debut for the Spurs in the Summer League.

Why isn’t Scoot Henderson playing for the Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs?

Unfortunately, Scoot Henderson suffered a shoulder injury and will not be available for this game. The worst thing is that he will likely miss the rest of the Summer League. According to Sean Highkin, the Blazers said that Henderson will not only miss the game against the Spurs but will also be listed as day-to-day.

Guard Scoot Henderson played 21 minutes in his first Summer League game. He shot 5-of-13 from the field, 1-of-3 from three, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. He also had 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 turnovers, and 15 points. He was one of 4 players to score 10 or more points, with Shaedon Sharpe being the top scorer with 21 points.