The Atlanta Hawks want to start the upcoming 2023-2024 season with the surprise factor on their side and it seems they are taking it seriously with what was a recent $7m contract that was signed by an ex-soccer player who will now play pro ball with the franchise.

It is not the first time that it is known that an NBA player was dedicated to another sport before joining the league, Larry Bird played football and was offered scholarships, Magic Johnson was a top notch college baseball player, among others.

But the Hawks don’t want to draw attention to signing an ex-soccer player, they found a player available in the 2023 NBA Draft who was good at playing basketball and that’s what they were really looking for, a new talent to develop.

Who is the former soccer player that the Atlanta Hawks signed?

The Hawks selected Mouhamed Gueye as the 39th pick during the 2023 NBA Draft, he started playing basketball just 3.5 years ago and before playing basketball he played soccer since he was a kid. They signed Gueye to a 4-year $7m deal.

The Hawks’ strategy is clear for the upcoming season, they want to have a strong bench to help Trae Young and the other starters, Quin Snyder wants to reach the postseason with a good list of available players.