Dennis Rodman has every right in the world as NBA Champions to say what he wants against any other retired player like Larry Bird but sometimes his words are a little harsher than normal.

This time Rodman’s victim was Larry Bird, but it is not the first time that he has spoken harsh words against an NBA star since other players like LeBron James were also victims of his criticism.

Larry Bird was a Boston Celtics’ legend, he played for them from 1979 to 1992, after his retirement he was the head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 1997 to 2000 and since then he was part of the franchise, Indiana, in different positions until 2022.

What did Dennis Rodman say about Larry Bird?

Dennis Rodman, 5-time NBA Champion, 2-time NBA All-Star, said that Larry Bird would not be able to play in modern times, referring to the 21st century, according to Rodman in an interview for Vlad TV published on YouTube, he pointed out that Larry Bird today was playing in Europe and not in the NBA: “If Larry Bird played in this era he’d be in Europe, Jokic is way better.”

It doesn’t make much sense for Rodman to make a comparison between Nikola Jokic and Larry Bird since the Nuggets’ star plays center while Larry Bird played small forward and power forward at his time.