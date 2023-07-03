Paul George is having a good time playing for the Los Angeles Clippers but the rumors about his future have not stopped for weeks, like James Harden who is going through the same situation.

So far they have not won NBA Championships but they have been close to doing so, but so far even though George and Harden have changed teams multiple times that has not been enough to win a ring.

What they both have in common is that they both played for a long time for their franchises where they had the best years of their careers but still have a lot to give as veterans that can help rookies progress faster.

Who is a riskier trade for a franchise, George or Harden?

James Harden has a bit more experience playing in the postseason, he hasn’t stopped playing in the playoffs since 2010 which is a pretty hefty record but Hardem has done it with four different teams.

On the other hand, Paul George has been a little more faithful and he has played in 10 postseasons with only three teams missing just the 2015 postseason. The problem with George is that he tends to get injured a lot more and his contract is too big for someone who tends to get injured.

The contract for Harden would also be multimillionaire at $35m for a single year, and for a franchise to apply a ‘rental’ contract with him would be quite risky since offering him an extension would be even more expensive.

The least risk

If Paul George stays healthy, he’s likely to be the least risky veteran player any franchise can get because his commitment to the teams he’s played on has been greater than James Harden’s.