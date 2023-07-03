Draymond Green recently signed a big contract with the Golden State Warriors, $100m for four years which translates to an annual salary of $25m, they gave him what he wanted and deserved.

The Golden State Warriors need most of their top players like Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson if they want to return to the postseason to fight for another ring and they know that rebuilding the team is not an option.

Dennis Rodman knows what it’s like to win an NBA Championship, he has multiple rings and was considered one of the best defensemen of all time although the rules have changed a lot since he played.

What did Dennis Rodman say about Draymond Green?

Dennis Rodman was on First Take in a 2019 episode talking about a couple of things and during the show he said that Draymond Green was not strong enough and that he (Dennis) could easily handle the green: “I will have no problem handling that Green guy…”

Rodman would likely stop Green easily, but his strategy wouldn’t have to do with their strength or body types but Dennis would try to get into Green’s mind something he used to do during his playing career and he knows Green is easily annoyed.