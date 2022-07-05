The Denver Nuggets will head into the 2022-2023 NBA season with the incentive of being able to offer Nikola Jokic a player a partner to enhance his skills on the court. Discover the "newcomer" that excites their fans.

The Denver Nuggets' big goal for the 2022-2023 season is to finally break out of the group of six NBA franchises that have never won a championship. In order to do so, it is clear to them that they need to boost their star player Nikola Jokic. At least, for starters, there is already good news as they will have a "signing" they needed for the aforementioned purpose.

The Serbian Jokic's drive helped the Nuggets advance to the Playoffs last season, finishing sixth in the Western Conference. However, in the bracket, they crossed paths with Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors, who eliminated them with a convincing 4-1 win.

In this type of scenario it is clear that although the talent of the 2-time NBA MVP is great, a team sport like basketball will always require its top stars to be surrounded by good players in order to aspire to win championships, and the Denver Nuggets have already taken an important step in this direction.

The "newcomer" who excites Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic

It was April 2021, and the Denver Nuggets were hopeful they could overtake the Golden State Warriors, however, bad news darkened their outlook, a fired up Jamal Murray tore the ACL in his left knee. The Canadian player said goodbye to the court for a long time with a career-high of 21.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals.

For the entire 2021-2022 NBA season, Murray watched from the sidelines as the Denver Nuggets once again fell short in their quest to transcend. However, the ordeal came to an end as the Canadian was seen his team again during a Summer League practice, according to several Nuggets insiders such as Harrison Wind, Adam Mares, and Mike Singer.

While there are still no other significant signings for the franchise, it is a fact that the Denver Nuggets can already boast of having made the addition they most wanted, that of Jamal Murray who would return with every intention of making up for lost time to lead his team to the top under Nikola Jokic.