Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared the painful routine he goes through now that his team was unable not just to fight for the NBA Championship but to qualify for the Playoffs.

Great sports legends are made of talent, discipline and a high dose of competitiveness. A clear example of this is LeBron James, who can't stand the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers have been left out of the NBA playoffs.

The data is lapidary: no player in the history of the sport has played more playoff games and scored more points in them than the King. Since his NBA debut in 2003, he has missed only four postseason games.

Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers' cause, two of LeBron James' four absences from the NBA playoffs have been with them. The one this season, after finishing 11th in the Western Conference, and his first with the team, in 2018-2019, when they were tenth.

LeBron James' wound for the Lakers' failure does not heal

The four-time NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2013, 2016, 2020), does not usually have a vacation so early in a season. However, he suddenly found himself in that scenario although that did not prevent him from remembering his regret for being on the court playing the decisive games of the current NBA season.

"I took my wife to her dream destination, to the Maldives... I was literally in the Maldives, waking up at 3 in the morning watching the playoff games. Like every single game at 3 in the morning. As much as I don't want to watch it, 'cause it burns my stomach to not be a part of these games, 'cause is the best time to play basketball. Like the fan in me can not- I just love it.", stated LeBron according to Fade Away World.

Now it would be good for James to rest, because the following season he will once again face the challenge attributed to great players, which is none other than to aim for the championship of the sport in which they play, in this case, to go for his fifth ring, to come at least close to the legacy left by Pippen, Jordan and Abdul-Jabbar, who won six.