Not so long ago, Washington Wizards fans and NBA beat writers raved about getting Jordan Poole. Some predicted he’d lead the league in scoring and post All-Star-caliber numbers, even if tha wouldn’t translate into winning basketball games.

Fast forward to today, and it seems like the only thing they got right on that prediction was the team’s losing record, as Poole has struggled mightily, and he’s not even the team’s primary ball-handler, shot-creator, or scorer.

Poole is actually averaging one fewer shot per game from his Golden State Warriors days despite being a starter now. Averaging 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 three-pointers on 39/27/81 from the floor is not what one would expect from a so-called franchise player.

Also, Poole pretty much admitted that he can now play his own style of basketball, stating that he already won a championship and got paid, which is not the mindset one would want from his stars, either.

Poole Could Be Traded Soon

With that in mind, NBA insider Marc Stein shared some unsurprising news. Apparently, the Wizards are having second thoughts about Poole being a potential franchise cornerstone. And with him being in the first year of a four-year, $128 million contract, they could look to send him somewhere else. But where? Let’s break it down.

3. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been actively pursuing an upgrade at the point guard position for quite a while. Kyle Lowry is no longer a starting-caliber player, and while Poole isn’t a primary playmaker, he could take some pressure off Jimmy Butler in that regard.

The Heat have failed to acquire every single trade or free-agency target they’ve had for years. Poole isn’t the best player on that list by any means, but they could be desperate enough to pull it off.

That would pretty much mean they’ve given up on Tyler Herro and sent him to the nation’s capital, as it’s hard to envision him coexisting in the backcourt with Poole, especially for defensive purposes.

2. New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans could find it challenging to accommodate Poole’s salary on their books, but they do have more than enough young players and assets to make an interesting offer.

C.J. McCollum will be out for the foreseeable future, and they could use another offensive initiator on the court. Also, with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson both prone to injury, he’d give them another insurance policy.

Poole isn’t a good defender, and the Pelicans could struggle to hide him on that end of the court. Then again, he and Zion could potentially do a lot of damage in the pick-and-roll.

1. Chicago Bulls

We’ve already talked about desperate teams, and the Chicago Bulls definitely fit that criteria. They’re close to bottoming out and blowing up their roster, but that has never been the way they do business.

The Bulls have always chosen to be somewhat competitive as opposed to starting from scratch. That means they could look to trade for a young and still promising player like Poole and some spare parts and picks instead of just giving up on the season.

Poole may not be what the Bulls need right now, especially not in terms of his leadership. But given the way this team has handled itself with Jerry Reindsorf at the helm, it wouldn’t be shocking to see at all.