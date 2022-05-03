With the rumors of a potential split between Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and the Utah Jazz; let's take a look at the 3 most likely destinations for the French big man.

The Utah Jazz have failed way too many times already. It's clear that the Donovan Mitchell - Rudy Gobert duo isn't a good fit in the playoffs and it's not like they even like each other anyway.

So, following another predictable first-round exit, the word around the league is that the front office is finally ready to call it quits. They need to separate their two stars and build around whoever they decide to keep.

And, with the Jazz most likely holding on to Mitchell as the league is perimeter-oriented nowadays, let's take a look at the 3 teams that could still make a run at Gobert in the offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Potential Destinations For Rudy Gobert

3. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will reportedly make Mitchell their priority for the offseason but we've seen them swing for the fences and strike out every single year. So, don't be surprised if they settle for the Jazz's second-best player instead.

Mitchell Robinson is set to leave in free agency and Utah will have a glaring need below the rim. Gobert would be a better, more durable option there and will finally get the chance to be more involved in the offense like he wants.

2. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets were one of the most entertaining teams to watch this season. They play at a fast pace, knock down shot after shot, and have the makings of a solid, up-and-coming team.

But as fun as they've been, they've also been one of the worst defensive teams in the league by a long stretch. They've craved an interior defender for years now and Gobert might as well be what they need to take a step forward.

1. Chicago Bulls

Injuries killed what was a promising campaign for the Chicago Bulls. But even at full strength, it became clear that Nikola Vucevic was a massive defensive liability and Billy Donovan's team's Achilles heel.

Arturas Karnisovas has proven that he won't hesitate to be aggressive and pursue big names in trades or free agency. Gobert would fix the team's most obvious issue without having to give up too much in return.