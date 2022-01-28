Utah Jazz's rising star Donovan Mitchell may have outgrown his small market already. According to multiple reports, he could try and force his way to his hometown with a trade to the New York Knicks.

It's not unusual to see young NBA stars force their way out of small-market teams once they have enough leverage. They want to fetch bigger endorsement deals, play with more stars, and have a bigger shot to win an NBA Championship.

We've seen that over and over throughout the history of the league, so it's not surprising to hear about Donovan Mitchell potentially leaving the Utah Jazz if they fail to make a deep playoff run this season.

According to multiple reports, Mitchell would welcome a move back to his hometown and become a New York Knicks, especially given his close relationship with Knicks president Leon Rose.

NBA Trade Rumors: Donovan Mitchell 'A First-Round Exit Away' From The New York Knicks

(Transcript via Ray Bucher of FOX)

"If the Jazz appear to be feeling pressure to redeem themselves for last year’s second-round playoff exit after posting the league’s best record, NBA executives say it’s in part because the future of star guard Donovan Mitchell in Utah depends on it.

The incessant buzz around the league is that there are those in Mitchell’s circle who believe he is too big of a star for Salt Lake City. Further, some say it’s only a matter of time before he joins former Creative Artists Agency agent and current New York Knicks president Leon Rose.

'They’re a first-round exit from Donovan being in New York,' an Eastern Conference scout said.

Nothing has happened this season to dispel the impression the Jazz are a one-trick pony and a step behind the elite teams in the Western Conference. Nullify their 3-point-scoring advantage, and they are eminently beatable. It’s no coincidence that January is the first month this season in which Jazz opponents are averaging more 3s made, and Utah is 4-9 in the new year."

The Jazz have failed to take a step forward in the playoffs over the past couple of years, and the Knicks have been craving a showstopper since Carmelo Anthony left. Mitchell was born in Elmsford, New York and is one of the league's rising stars.

He recently signed a massive 5-year, $195 million extension so luring him away from Salt Lake City could be tricky. But if the Knicks want to rise again from the ashes, they'll do whatever it takes to pull this off, assuming he's, indeed, interested in leaving Utah.