The Miami Heat has become an attractive destination for many players around the league, especially since they've proven to have what it takes to contend. In fact, a familiar face is interested in re-joining Erik Spoelstra's side.

Needless to say, Miami has always been an attractive market in the NBA. Through the years, the Heat have also become an interesting landing spot for the league's biggest stars, as their teams proved to be competitive.

It may be true that Miami hasn't won a championship since the Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh broke up, but the franchise still found a way to contend in recent years. In fact, the Heat almost made the NBA Finals last season.

The closest they've got to the ultimate glory in the post-LeBron era, however, came in the Orlando bubble in 2020—losing to James' Lakers in the Finals. One of the most impactful players in that amazing run, Jae Crowder, might be interested in returning to South Beach.

Report: Jae Crowder interested in going back to Miami, but there's a problem

“We hear Jae Crowder would welcome a return to the Heat and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst — while not mentioning the Heat or any team — said the Suns are ‘are in trade negotiations right now,’” Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. “A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now.’

“The problem is crafting a deal, within salary cap rules, that would satisfy both teams. It be surprising if the Suns were willing to take the final four years and $75 million of Duncan Robinson’s deal for Crowder, who is due $10.2 million in an expiring contract. It would be surprising if the Heat was willing to offer a first-round pick in a trade for Crowder.”

Crowder has already proven to be a great fit alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who continue to play a pivotal role in the Heat lineup. Miami could use his veteran presence after PJ Tucker's departure, and Phoenix looks ready to negotiate. It remains to be seen, though, how badly they want to make this happen.