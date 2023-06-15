The Miami Heat went much further than predicted in the 2023 NBA playoffs, but the Denver Nuggets were simply too much for them. Therefore, they are expected to be active in the trade market to come back stronger next season.

Jimmy Butler carried the team for much of the year, especially in the postseason. However, at some point it became clear he lacked help to take the South Florida team to the promised land.

Erik Spoelstra‘s team laid a good foundation for the future, so now it’s time to maximize its championship window. Fortunately, the Heat’s great season reportedly make them an attractive landing spot for a star who could be traded.

Report: Heat would be high on Bradley Beal’s wish list

Bradley Beal could be on his way out of the Washington Wizards this offseason as the team could enter rebuild mode. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Miami would be one of the 3x All-Star’s favorite teams in a hypothetical trade:

“The Miami Heat are already widely regarded as the favorites to win the trade sweepstakes for Beal — largely because Beal, possessing the NBA’s only active full no-trade clause in his contract, will have so much say in where he goes. The Heat are believed to be high on Beal’s list of preferred destinations if it is indeed time, as it appears, to move on from the only team he has ever known.”

After falling just short of the championship, landing a player of Beal’s caliber could make the difference for the Heat next season. The shooting guard, meanwhile, could finally be part of a contender. We’ll have to wait and see, but this would be a very interesting match.