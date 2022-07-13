After falling just one win short of a trip to the NBA Finals last season, the Heat aim to strengthen themselves this offseason. Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is on their radar, and a recent report suggests how they could acquire him.

The rumor mill is in full swing and the Heat are among the team that's making the most headlines. Having finished last season only one win away from the NBA Finals, it's clear that Miami has what it takes to contend.

However, there's a gap between challenging for a championship and actually winning one. Miami has proven to be a contender last season, but it still has work to do to get the job done. Therefore, Pat Riley is expected to land another star this offseason.

Though the Heat have been heavily linked with Kevin Durant, they're expected to switch their attention to Donovan Mitchell in case they fail to strike a deal with the Nets. According to Ira Winderman, they are very interested in the Jazz star.

Rumor: Heat could send Tyler Herro to Jazz to get Donovan Mitchell

"Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell" Winderman wrote on Twitter. "He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.)"

Durant seems to be the priority target but Mitchell would also be a huge boost to the Heat's roster. While meeting the Nets' demands to get KD out of Brooklyn seems a complicated task, Miami could find a way to make the Mitchell trade work.

A package centered around Tyler Herro may not be enough to bring Durant, but it could be useful for Utah regardless. Including a role player like Duncan Robinson and draft picks would set up an interesting return for the Jazz. Whether Mitchell ends up packing his bags this offseason, however, remains to be seen.