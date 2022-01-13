According to a recent report, the New York Knicks may not be entirely sold on Julius Randle as their franchise player for the future.

A year ago, the New York Knicks were one of the most surprising, entertaining, up-and-coming teams in the NBA. Now, they're struggling to keep up with the rest of the Eastern Conference and their stars have underperformed more often than not.

Julius Randle was one of the best scoring big men in the league last season. But it seems like he's peaked already and was a complete no-show in the playoffs. Add a confrontation with the fans to that mix and you may have a recipe for disaster.

The Knicks are reportedly keeping tabs on Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, and there are serious doubts about his fit next to Randle. Needless to say, that means that the former Lakers forward could be the odd man out.

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Could Trade Julius Randle

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"Randle had an infamous moment recently when he showed a thumbs-down gesture to the Knicks fans, who haven't been best pleased with his performances this season. Now, rumors have indicated that the Knicks are interested in bringing Pistons man Jerami Grant to New York. This could be a warning sign for Randle, considering that both players play power forward.

According to The Athletic (via New York Post), a potential move for Grant and the Knicks' supposed interest in Myles Turner is thanks to them not being sold on Randle as the long-term option to lead them. Grant is available as the Pistons are looking to build around a young core of Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey."

Throughout the season, Randle has averaged 19.0 points and 10.2 rebounds on 41% shooting and roughly 31% from beyond the arc. Moreover, the Knicks' offense has been pedestrian at best, so we wouldn't be shocked if they try to shake things up ahead of the deadline.