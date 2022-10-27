Russell Westbrook allegedly wants out of Los Angeles. However, the Lakers may have different plans for him.

The Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-4 to start the season. Moreover, they can't blame Russell Westbrook for their latest loss, as he was inactive vs. the Denver Nuggets due to a hamstring injury.

But even if Westbrook wasn't out there to take the blame, he's a bad fit for their roster, and it seems like there's no way to turn the narrative around him. At least, not in the eyes of Lakers fans.

The team has also tried to trade him in the past but to no avail. So, it's not a surprise to see Stephen A. Smith report that Westbrook wants no part of the team anymore and would love to be traded ASAP.

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Wants To Be Traded

"He knows they want him gone. From what I'm hearing, he practically wants to be gone, but they can't just let him go for nothing," Smith said. "You gotta find a way to get something in return, whatever asset he brings to the table."

Lakers Will Wait Until Thanksgiving Before Making Any Moves

NBA insider Kevin O'Connor, however, doesn't see that happening right away. Instead, he believes the Lakers will wait for another couple of weeks before resuming trade talks with the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz:

(via The Ringer)

"ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a trade involving Westbrook isn’t likely until after Thanksgiving. That’s around the same time that Dennis Schröder, who at this point is undoubtedly a better point guard than Westbrook, could return from his thumb surgery.

When that time comes, Los Angeles will explore trade combinations with the Pacers that involve center Myles Turner and/or wing Buddy Hield. Those talks are currently on hold, but Turner and Hield would both add much-needed shooting, and Turner would provide rim-protection depth behind the oft-injured Davis.

Utah has been connected to the Lakers for months, too. League sources say that before the Jazz sent Bojan Bogdanovic to the Pistons, the Lakers offered Westbrook, a future first-round pick, and second-rounders for Bogdanovic and others. Sources expect the Lakers and Jazz to resume talks later in the season with some combination of other players discussed. (Utah has Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gay—three veterans who can all shoot.)"

Westbrook will make nearly $50 million this season, so any team who accepts to absorb that salary will need to get at least one first-round pick in return. But judging by the Lakers' current situation, they can't afford to wait any longer.