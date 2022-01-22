The Detroit Pistons and Jerami Grant continue to work out a trade as many teams have shown their interest. Shockingly, he may not end on a contender as expected.

The NBA trade deadline continues to zoom in, meaning teams are working overtime to try and get a deal done. And, while not many big names are expected to be on the move, Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant seems like the most appealing name in the market.

Grant has proven that he can put up 20+ points a night and is one of the most versatile defenders in the league. But he doesn't fit the Pistons' timeline and would be better off playing for a contender.

The Knicks, Lakers, and other teams have expressed their interest in the former Sixers player. Nonetheless, it seems like the Washington Wizards are leading the race to acquire his services.

NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards Lead The Race For Jerami Grant

(via Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report)

"Several league personnel view Washington as a favorite to land Grant. He hails from the D.C. area, his father Harvey played for the franchise from 1988-93 and again from 1996-98. The Wizards’ first-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr. also coached Grant as an assistant with the Nuggets.

Despite general manager Tommy Sheppard’s contract extension, Washington’s front office is still under a dose of pressure to build the best complementary roster it can around Bradley Beal ahead of the NBA All-Star guard’s contract extension this summer."

Grant Wants To Be A Primary Scorer

The only issue with going to Washington is the fact that Grant reportedly wants to be the team's go-to guy, which isn't going to happen with Bradley Beal in town. Per the report, that's also why he left the Denver Nuggets:

"For any team to sign off on a trade for Grant, they'll need assurances of his plans to re-sign this offseason, just like (Aaron) Gordon did in Denver. Grant also has little interest in joining a new situation where he doesn't feature as a primary offensive option, sources said," Fischer added.

While a solid scorer from all three levels, Grant is nowhere near the offensive threat Beal is, nor he'll ever be. But he'll be a major addition for any team that finds the way to win his sweepstakes.