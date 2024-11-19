NFL News: Mike McCarthy sends strong statement about Jerry Jones' Cowboys poor season

The Dallas Cowboys lost their fifth consecutive game on Monday night and the crisis worsens. A team that was supposed to fight to reach the Super Bowl is in third place in the NFC East with a poor 3-7 record in the 2024 NFL season. Head coach Mike McCarthy was honest about the bad moment of owner Jerry Jones‘ franchise.

McCarthy’s contract with the Cowboys expires at the end of the season, so his departure from the team in the next year is imminent. A lot of names were mentioned to replace him, but Jerry Jones announced that the head coach will not leave the squad mid-season, as the critical situation of the current campaign seems to get worse with every game.

Monday Night Football left the Cowboys with another loss, this time to the Houston Texans. Dak Prescott will miss the rest of the season, no one has arrived to replace him, and the roster shows no signs of improvement. The future is looking bleak, and McCarthy made it clear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCarthy’s comments on the Cowboys’ poor season

“It’s very frustrating. It’s frustrating for everybody. It’s frustrating for the players, it’s frustrating for the coaches, I know it’s disappointing for the fans. We’re not playing well enough, we’re not executing well enough, we’re not coaching well enough to overcome some of the mistakes that we’re making at critical times in the game,” was McCarthy’s strong admission of the Cowboys’ poor season.

Advertisement

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Advertisement

“It’s better for them to be frustrated. We’re all frustrated. I think it would be wrong if they weren’t. I think they struggled, no question. Our problem is not effort,” head coach McCarthy said of the team’s feelings about the rough patch.

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones' net worth: How much money does the owner of the Dallas Cowboys have?

The AT&T Stadium roof problem

As if it wasn’t enough with the bad season, the Cowboys’ crisis is also reflected in their home. The AT&T Stadium had been the focus of criticism for having bothered the players with the sun’s glare, and before the game against the Texans it was in the news again. A piece of metal from the roof fell, without hurting or injuring anyone.

“There were high winds in the area during the day, and apparently when we opened the roof, the wind blew the piece off and underneath. The area had already been compromised by the weather,” owner Jones said of the stadium’s problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson ruled out

The loss to the Texans left a new injury for the Cowboys. Tight end Jake Ferguson was ruled out due to a concussion. The 25-year-old had an 11-yard catch before leaving in the first half with the injury. This season he had accumulated 43 receptions for 369 yards.