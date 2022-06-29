San Antonio Spurs Dejounte Murray continues to draw plenty of interest in the trade market, but Gregg Popovich won't let him walk away that easily. Check out the asking price they set for him.

Not many players find their best version after an ACL injury. But ever since he came back in 2019, Dejounte Murray has steadily improved and become one of the most prominent players in the San Antonio Spurs.

Murray is coming off his first All-Star season. He's just 25 years old and is already one of the best and most versatile defenders in the league. Also, he averaged 21.1, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and a league-leading 2.0 steals per game on 46% shooting.

That's why it's unsurprising to see that much league-wide interest in his services right now. The Spurs aren't likely to compete for the time being, so trading their young star makes sense. However, Gregg Popovich isn't going to just let him walk away for free.

NBA Rumors: Spurs Set A Steep Asking Price For Dejounte Murray

"There's talk that the Spurs are looking to trade Murray for three first round draft picks. I'm told that is incorrect," LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk reported. "San Antonio's asking price for Murray is four first round draft picks with little to no protections. Alternatively, the Spurs want three minimally protected first rounders and two unprotected first round pick swaps."

Multiple Teams Are Keeping Tabs On Murray

Even though the asking price for Murray may seem too high for some, that hasn't driven away several teams. According to the report, as many as three franchises have shown their interest in acquiring him:

"Interestingly, an insider close to the situation says that the Spurs have multiple teams making a strong push for Murray besides the Hawks," Ellis added. "One Eastern Conference team, he says, is offering three first round draft picks and a desirable young player in a proposed swap. He also stated that the Minnesota Timberwolves have expressed serious interest in Murray."

Murray will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and will make a combined $33 million in the next two seasons. That's a bargain for one of the best defenders and playmakers in the league, so teams will have to pay up if they want to lure him away from Texas.