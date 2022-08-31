Despite the team's intentions to deny a potential departure, the future of Russell Westbrook with the Los Angeles Lakers looks up in the air. According to a report, of all the teams linked with Brodie, there's a clear frontrunner.

With training camp looming around, the future of Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles continues to be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. Following a poor first year with the Lakers, it's unclear whether he'll suit up for the team again.

The Purple and Gold have made significant changes ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, hiring Darvin Ham, extending LeBron James' contract, and trading for Patrick Beverley. However, it looks like the team isn't done yet.

Considering that Rob Pelinka is reportedly still trying to improve this roster, Westbrook could be on his way out. The Lakers still have time to find him a new home, but it looks like there's only one likely destination for the All-Star.

Rumor: The most likely destination for Russell Westbrook between Jazz and Pacers

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Jazz and the Pacers are the only possible landing spots for Westbrook at this point. However, he claimed that Indiana's level of interest would be lower than Utah's.

"As far as Westbrook’s trade market, I’ve heard Indiana and Utah are the two most likely destinations. I think Utah is, from what I’ve been told, more likely than Indiana. There are several permutations there with Indiana where it could be Myles Turner and Buddy Hield together or one of the two," Buha told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Report: Pacers wanted Talen Horton-Tucker as part of deal that included Westbrook

"It seems like the best trade the Lakers can make if they want to move Russell Westbrook and try to win this season is with Indiana for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. One note that’s interesting is before the Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker to Utah in the Patrick Beverley trade, the Pacers were trying to get Horton-Tucker, I’m told. Essentially, Indiana was hoping to get Westbrook’s expiring contract, the Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, along with Horton-Tucker for Turner, Hield and they wanted to make LA take Daniel Theis, who has some years looking ahead on his contract," Scotto said, via Fadeaway World.

"Theis is more of a fit on a playoff-caliber team as we saw with the Celtics previously. The Lakers weren’t trying to essentially part with THT for Theis in that expanded trade package discussion after already having reservations about moving two first-round picks to get off Westbrook’s contract. In talking with people around the league, anybody that’s taking on Westbrook wants both of those first-round picks."

With Horton-Tucker in Utah, the Pacers would no longer be that interested in a deal that involves Westbrook. The Lakers have so far shown nothing but praise for Brodie, but he's been subject of trade rumors regardless. Only time will tell how this plays out.