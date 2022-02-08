Arturas Karnisovas and Billy Donovan have brought hope back to the Windy City. Now, check out the top 3 most realistic trade targets the Chicago Bulls can pursue ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the NBA season. Even though critics said DeMar DeRozan was overpaid and that they would only be slightly better, they've sure looked like a legit contender.

But once again, injuries have taken a toll on Billy Donovan's team. They'll be shorthanded for the next 6 to 8 weeks and their defense has plummeted as a result. Now, they need to find some pieces to help them turn around that situation.

Arturas Karnisovas has proved that he won't hesitate to pull the trigger or make a big splash in the market. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 3 players they should pursue ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: Deadline Targets For The Chicago Bulls

3. Paul Millsap

Paul Millsap isn't the same game-changing power forward he used to be. But he's too good to be rotting on the Brooklyn Nets' bench and could give the Bulls a much-needed defensive presence at the four.

Millsap has ties to Karnisovas from his days with the Denver Nuggets. Also, they wouldn't need him to be an offensive factor as they already have plenty of scoring. He's on a cheap contract and the Nets want to part ways with him.

2. Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant also has ties with Karnisovas from his days in Denver. Moreover, the Detroit Pistons have no use for him and his big contract as they look to develop talent and rebuild their roster.

Grant is one of the most versatile defenders in the league. He'd be a massive addition next to Nikola Vucevic and would help hide his defensive flaws. The only problem is he may not want to join a team with three primary scorers already.

1. Jakob Poeltl

The Bulls have already reached out to the San Antonio Spurs to try and get Jakob Poeltl, although to no avail. That could change in the next hours as they bring in the heavy guns to land the former Toronto Raptors big man.

Poeltl is having a breakout season and would give them another pick-and-roll threat. Moreover, his defensive expertise and length could allow Vucevic to slide to the PF spot and give the Bulls a much-needed rim protector.