NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors may have very bold plans to help Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors are determined to build a championship-caliber team around their star, Stephen Curry, in pursuit of another NBA title.

The Golden State Warriors, despite their recent success, have undergone significant changes to their roster and coaching staff. Despite these changes, owner Joe Lacob remains committed to the goal of winning another NBA championship before Stephen Curry retires.

To strengthen their team, the Warriors have been linked with several star players, including Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. However, acquiring any of these players will require significant effort and may involve changes to the current roster, according to a report from ClutchPoints.com.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have made other moves to improve their lineup. The addition of Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson has brought more depth and offensive talent to the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite these moves, the Warriors are still looking for opportunities to add another star to their roster. The team is believed to be willing to be aggressive in the trade market to strengthen their position as title contenders.

Could the Warriors build a Dream Team with NBA superstars?

The formation of the “Dream Team” in the Olympic Games has fueled a wave of speculation about possible unions in the NBA. While Curry has reaffirmed his commitment to the Warriors, the trajectories of LeBron and Durant have generated endless rumors. The media and fans have been fervently debating the possibility of seeing these three stars sharing a team in the league, creating unprecedented expectations in NBA history.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers icon Shaq delivers strong message of support for LeBron James, Bronny

Top trade targets for the Warriors: Which NBA stars could join the team?

The Warriors are also keeping an eye on other star players who could become available in the trade market. Teams like the Clippers, Heat, and Timberwolves have high-level players who could interest Golden State.

Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard, for example, is a player who has been linked with the Warriors. Despite his recent contract extension with the Clippers, his future remains uncertain due to injuries and the team’s performance. The Warriors might be interested in acquiring Leonard to strengthen their roster and compete for the championship.