The New York Knicks have retooled their roster this offseason but they still want to finish the job by landing Donovan Mitchell. Here’s what the team could give up in order to convince the Utah Jazz.

The NBA rumor mill may have been a bit quiet since the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kevin Durant wasn’t going anywhere, but there are still a couple of situations that continue to make headlines.

The Jazz have already drawn a lot of attention by trading Rudy Gobert but it looks like they’re poised for even more changes. Donovan Mitchell is the biggest name on the market right now, and it may be only a matter of time before he leaves.

The Knicks, who were heavily linked with Spida throughout the offseason, are believed to continue being the frontrunners in the race for the 25-year-old guard. They seem to have the necessary assets, and they might do what it takes to make it happen.

Rumor: RJ Barrett could be part of trade package for Donovan Mitchell

When the Knicks got RJ Barrett tied to a huge contract extension this week, many thought they were complicating their chances of getting Mitchell. According to Shams Charania, however, New York could still include him though its idea is to send a combo of youngsters along with first rounders.

"When people saw that RJ Barrett is going to sign this lucrative 4-year extension, the thought is he is out of a potential package,” Shams said, via Fadeaway World. “I am told the Knicks will continue to pursue Domovan Mitchell via this trade. RJ Barrett, it is not expected that he will be ruled out of any potential trade. I am told through various sources that RJ Barrett could end up being in the trade depending on the framework of the deal.

"We'll see what takes place between now and the start of training camp in terms of what else the Knicks can put in terms of young assets. Whether it is unprotected first-round picks of young players such as Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin, and Immanuel Quickley."

Landing Mitchell could be just what the Knicks need to head into the new season with high aspirations. He has other suitors, but none of them seem to have the same level of interest New York does. We’ll have to wait and see, but this one looks like a matter of time.