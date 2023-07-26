The Golden State Warriors do not need to retool their starting five. However, any new player that joins the franchise is extra help to reach the postseason, and Cory Joseph is one of those players.

So far, the biggest change within the Golden State Warriors’ roster is Chris Paul, who was acquired in a trade that sent Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and two future draft picks to the Phoenix Suns.

Cory Joseph is not a rookie. He has been playing in the NBA since 2011, he spent five seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. Prior to joining the Warriors, he played for the Detroit Pistons.

How can Cory Joseph help the Warriors?

He is a point guard who will likely play as a bench player, third on the depth chart. Players like him come off the bench to provide minutes and in case of injury. In addition, he is a solid defender who can help the Warriors’ second unit stay in games.

Given Chris Paul’s injury history, it is likely that Cory Joseph will be his backup. He could also help out Steph Curry by allowing him to rest more during the regular season.

Cory Joseph is unlikely to become a starter, but he is a valuable asset as a backup point guard who can provide depth and experience. He is also a good leader, which will be important for the Warriors’ young bench players.