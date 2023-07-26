Anthony Edwards was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2020 NBA Draft as the No. 1 overall pick. Since he came to the franchise, things have changed for the better. So far, he has played in the 2022 and 2023 playoffs.

Last season was near-perfect for Edwards. He started in 79 games, averaged 36 minutes per game, shot 45.9% from the field, averaged 5.8 rebounds per game, 4.4 assists per game, 1.6 steals per game, 0.7 blocks per game, and scored 24.6 points per game, which was a career high in most of his personal stats.

However, Edwards had a couple of good games during the 2023 NBA playoffs against the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets, where he scored 41 points in Game 2. However, the Timberwolves were eliminated 1-4.

What fuels Anthony Edwards’ ambition to make the playoffs next season?

In a recent interview, Edwards said that he is motivated to make it to the 2024 NBA playoffs and that he wants to play the Golden State Warriors. “I want to play the Warriors. Wherever they are, I want to get to them,” he said. When asked why he wants to play against them, he replied, “Because Draymond talks so much trash.”

It appears that Edwards has never liked Draymond Green’s opinions of him. In 2022, Green called Edwards “a little bit of a hothead.” In 2023, Green said that Edwards needed to “be more consistent” and “learn how to win.” He also said that Edwards needs to “stop talking so much trash.”