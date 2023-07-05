The 2023 NBA free agency is coming to an end, and Christian Wood still does not have a team. He is considered a top free agent by multiple sources, but he has not yet signed a contract. Kelly Oubre, on the other hand, had a couple of good seasons with the Hornets, but he has not received any new offers.

Players like Wood and Oubre are hard to find. They are young and could contribute a lot to a franchise that needs top players for the bench or for a rebuilding project. It is likely that they will both have teams for the upcoming season, but they may have to wait until the last moment of free agency to sign.

There are a few reasons why no team has signed Wood or Oubre yet. One possibility is that they are asking for too much money. Another possibility is that teams are concerned about their injury histories. Finally, it is also possible that teams are simply waiting to see what other players become available before making a decision.

Christian Wood is a particular case since he is considered a top center and it is likely that he has not yet been signed with a new team because he is asking for a lot of money.

However, Christian Wood is a particular case since he is considered a top center and it is likely that he has not yet been signed with a new team because he is asking for a lot of money.

Wood’s former contract with the Rocketswas for $41 million over three years, and Oubre’s former contract with the Hornets was for $24 million over two years.