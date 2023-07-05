This offseason could have marked the end of an era in San Francisco. However, the Golden State Warriors made sure to run things back with their big three, keeping Draymond Green next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Of course, there were some big changes within the organization anyway. With longtime general manager Bob Myers no longer in the Bay area, promoted GM Mike Dunleavy has already made tough decisions such as trading Jordan Poole.

While the Dubs also lost some rotational players, their roster has pretty much the same core than in the championship season two years ago. In fact, the Warriors still count on the player Green considers the most professional teammate he’s ever had.

Draymond Green praises Kevon Looney’s professionalism

“I think the best compliment I can give him is he is the most professional person, player, you name it, I have ever worked with,” Green said of Kevon Looney in an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, via ClutchPoints. “Never late. Never give anyone anything to get mad about, upset, complain about. Doesn’t complain about anything. Does his job plus some.”

Looney should definitely be proud about this, especially when it comes from a player of Green’s caliber. No one at the Warriors seem to take anything for granted, which is why this is even more impressive.