There are many topics NBA fans can talk about, but it’s safe to say the most polarizing question in the basketball community is who’s the GOAT. The debate often revolves between LeBron James or Michael Jordan, but sometimes, other names can join the conversation.

Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and a few other legends have also been mentioned as the greatest players of all times. Naming other players above MJ or The King, however, would be bold.

Brandon Miller, for instance, raised many eyebrows on Wednesday. When asked what he thought about the GOAT debate, the Alabama product took many by surprise by naming Paul George.

Brandon Miller says Paul George is his GOAT, not LeBron or MJ

“It was exciting to meet [Michael Jordan]… But I actually don’t think LeBron [James] is the GOAT of basketball. My GOAT is Paul George… I grew up watching him, so it never was just LeBron,” Miller told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, as quoted by ClutchPoints.

No one saw that coming. After all, people not always mention Jordan or LeBron as their GOAT. But Paul George? That’s a new one. But Miller definitely looks up to the Los Angeles Clippers star, and that’s fine. At the end of the day, everyone has their own hero.