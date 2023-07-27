The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been able to get the best out of Ben Simmons. In all honesty, we haven’t even seen the best of him since his second-to-last season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

A never-ending contract dispute, his trade saga, an alleged mental block, and countless injuries have kept Simmons in the headlines for everything but his potential and talent.

Now, NBA insider Marc Spears believes that’s about to change, as the former first-overall pick is reportedly in the best physical shape of his career and ready to embrace a big role in Brooklyn.

Nets Have High Hopes For Ben Simmons

“I talked to somebody close to [Ben Simmons],” Spears said. “They would say, ‘I would say he’s in the final stage of prep for the season and he has passed every benchmark and is as healthy as he has ever been since his last year in Philly.’”

“Brooklyn has been incredibly supportive and the plan is for him to be the Nets’ point guard and primary ball handler this season,” Spears added. “The expectation is he will fully resume his career at the level he has prior to leaving Philadelphia.”

Simmon’s talents have never been put in doubt. He’s got the potential to be a perennial All-Star and a two-way superstar. Hopefully, he’ll finally stay healthy and mentally ready for the upcoming campaign.