New York Knicks play against Los Angeles Lakers for a East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Unstable records. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

New York Knicks lost two of the last three games, two at home and one recent game on the road against Chicago Bulls 103-109. They still pushing to win more games but the team is at the 9th spot in the Eastern Conference with 9-8.

The Los Angeles Lakers came out of a losing streak with a victory over the Detroit Pistons 121-116 on the road. They lost three consecutive games before that victory, the record in the last ten games for the Lakers is negative with 4 wins and 6 losses.

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York.

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The Knicks have a positive record at 9-8 after a good start to the 2021-22 NBA Season with five wins and one loss. But after October 30 the team fell into a bad streak with four wins in just 11 games. The last time the Knicks won a game was against the Houston Rockets on November 20. The Knicks offense is scoring an average of 107.3 points per game and the defense allows 106.8 points per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally playing LeBron James on the roster after a nearly 2-week absence as he recovered from an abdominal injury. In the most recent game the Lakers won against the Pistons and James scored 10 points, 1 rebound and 5 assists. Anthony Davis was the Lakers' highest scoring player with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. The Los Angeles Lakers are scoring an average of 109.9 points per game as the sixth best offense.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by TNT, Watch TNT, TNTdrama.com, TNT App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

New York Knicks are favorites to win this game with -3.5 points to cover and -156 moneyline, they know the visitors are not playing at the highest level. Los Angeles Lakers are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and +132 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA game is: New York Knicks -3.5.



FanDuel New York Knicks -3.5 / -156 Totals TBA Los Angeles Lakers +3.5 / +132

* Odds via FanDuel.