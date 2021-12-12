New YorK Knicks play against Milwaukee Bucks today for a game in the Eastern Conference of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

New YorK Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks are ready to play today in a game of the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to win against the defending champs. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Knicks opened December with two losses to the Chicago Bulls and the Denver Nuggets, but after nearly a week the team had their first win against the San Antonio Spurs on the road.

The Milwaukee Bucks recently won against the Houston Rockets during the second game of an on the road series just after they lost the first game of that series against the Miami Heat 104-113.

New YorK Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York.

New YorK Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

New YorK Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The Knicks are negative at 12-14 overall in the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference, plus they lost four of the first five games in December to the Bulls, Nuggets, Pacers and Raptors. So far the only December victory for the Knicks was against the San Antonio Spurs 121-109. This game against the Bucks will be the second of the month at home, but the team's record at Madison Square Garden so far is negative with 5 wins and 8 losses. The Knicks are scoring an average of 106.2 points per game and the defense allows 107.2 points.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost just two games in the last 10 games and in December the team is 4-2 with a recent win against the Houston Rockets 123-114. That game was the Bucks' first victory on the road in December after losing a pair of games to Toronto 93-97 and Miami Heat 104-113. The Bucks won a game against the Knicks 112-100 on the road on November 10, but before that victory the team lost in New York against the Knicks 98-113, but the Bucks offense has improved a lot since that loss, they are scoring an average of 110.7 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New YorK Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States and other options available to watch the game in the US are MSG Network, NBA League Pass.

New YorK Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

New York Knicks are underdogs at home with +4 ATS and +160 moneyline at FanDuel, they know the visitors are in better shape than they were weeks ago. Milwaukee Bucks are favorites with -4 points to cover and -170 moneyline. The totals is set at 216.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Milwaukee Bucks -4.



FanDuel New YorK Knicks +4 / +160 Totals 216.5 Milwaukee Bucks -4 / -170

* Odds via FanDuel.