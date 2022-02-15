New York Knicks will face Brooklyn Nets at the Madison Square Garden this Wednesday, February 16. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021/2022 NBA regular season in the US

New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Madison Square Garden this Wednesday, February 16, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brooklyn Nets were finally able to snap their 11-game losing streak with their 109-85 victory over the Sacramento Kings. The internal problems in the team seemed to be reflected in the results. The departure of James Harden may alleviate some of those tensions and now the Nets are preparing to return to the playoff zone.

On the Knicks side, they are close to 10th place, the last one that grants a place in the postseason. However, the performance they have had in their last games makes it difficult to think that they can fight for that precious position. They are 2-8 in their last 10 and if they still want to be a Play-in team, they need to improve their stats.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Live Stream: FuboTV

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the New York Knicks will play against Brooklyn Nets this Wednesday, February 16 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Madison Square Garden, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 30, on that occasion it was a victory for Nets by 112-110.

How to Watch New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Wednesday, February 16, at the Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, YES.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet chosen their favorites for this game, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. Neither of the two teams is really in good shape and that's why it's difficult to know who the favorites will be. However, after the apparent recovery shown against the Kings, it is possible that the Nets will be chosen as favorites.

