Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic explained why he nearly got into a fight with Markieff Morris and apologized to the Miami Heat forward after watching the replay.

The Denver Nuggets found a true gem in Nikola Jokic. The reigning NBA MVP is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of player and the kind of leader that could turn that franchise around once and for all if given the right supporting cast.

But, as great as a player as he is and as humble and down to Earth as those who know him say he is, Jokic also has serious anger issues. He can snap in the blink of an eye and get himself thrown out of games for no reason.

That was again at a full display last night when the Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat, as he was ejected for aggressively shoving Markieff Morris on the back in retaliation to a strong foul from the forward.

Nikola Jokic Says He Thought Morris Committed A Dirty Foul, Apologizes For Shoving Him

“I thought it was a dirty foul, a dirty shot. Me and Bam were fighting the whole night. It was a nice fight. I think you can play fair and still play aggressive and fight with your guy. But I thought it was a little over the edge. That’s why I reached," Jokic told the media after the game.

"I don't know who showed me the clip but [Morris'] head snapped back. I felt really bad," he added.

Morris had to be stretched off the court and chances are that he'll miss at least one game with a sore back. Needless to say, Miami Heat players didn't care for Jokic's actions and Jimmy Butler even told him to take that to the back and fight it off like gentlemen, sort of.

Jokic was rightfully ejected from the game but the Nuggets still managed to get the win. Even so, this kind of behavior is getting more usual from Jokic and he has to know better, as there's no way the Nuggets can compete with him off the floor.