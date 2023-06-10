Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are in big trouble after losing Game 4 at home against the Nuggets. Now, Denver have a 3-1 advantage in the 2023 NBA Finals and look unstoppable to claim their first championship in franchise history.

However, the Heat have been here before. No one gave them a chance when they faced the Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the start fo the playoffs and, when the Celtics came back to tie 3-3 the Eastern Conference Finals, Boston were a supposed ‘lock’ for Game 7. Miami survived.

Now, as he’s been doing it throughout the entire postseason, Jimmy Butler sent a new message facing adversity. Yes. It’s another unbelievable ‘guarantee’. Read here to check out the details.

NBA Finals 2023: Jimmy Butler guarantees a win at Denver in Game 5

After a dominant performance by the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 at Miami, Jimmy Butler was asked if the Heat have another impressive comeback left. In a shocking statement, Butler made one of his ‘playoff guarantees’.

“We don’t have no quit. We’re gonna go into Monday and do what we said we were going to do this entire time and win. We have to. We have no other choice. Otherwise, we did all this for no reason.”

Furthermore, Jimmy Butler explained why he feels so confident even in a 3-1 hole against an extraordinary team like the Denver Nuggets led by Nikola Jokic. He doesn’t fear the challenge ahead.

“I just think we really do believe in one another and ourselves as individuals. We’ve done some hard things all year long, in this playoff run as well, and now is like the hardest of hard. That’s what we’re at. That’s our reality. So we gotta go out and win three straight.”