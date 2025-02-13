Nikola Jokic under the spotlight after bold statement from Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone

On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 132-121 at Ball Arena, propelled by a historic 55-point game from Jamal Murray, as well as a triple-double from Nikola Jokic. Following the game, head coach Michael Malone offered high praise for the Serbian center, emphasizing his unique place in the league.

“There are really good players in this league. There’s one great player in my eyes,” Malone stated during the post-game press conference, as shared by DNVR_Nuggets on X. “What Nikola does to be top-three in points, rebounds, and assists, and top-five in steals, the efficiency is just incredible.”

Indeed, Jokic ranks among the NBA’s elite in nearly every major statistical category. He is currently third in points (29.8), fourth in rebounds (12.6), second in assists (10.2), and eighth in steals (1.8), numbers that solidify him as the league’s most complete player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further elaborating on his assessment, Malone shared a remarkable statistic about the Serbian star’s impact on the court. “Somebody showed me a stat the other day that says Nikola Jokic’s stats through three quarters, no one else in the NBA playing four quarters. Just think about that,” he said.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets high fives head coach Michael Malone on December 12, 2023.

Advertisement

“Nikola is incredible. I don’t know what else to say. That guy is just incredible,” the Denver Nuggets coach added, showing his deep admiration for the center. “And I’m really, really fortunate I get the chance to coach him for 10 years now.”

Advertisement

see also Top NBA players from outside the US: International stars who dominated the league

Malone highlights Jokic’s character

In addition to his comments about Nikola Jokic’s on-court brilliance, Michael Malone also praised the star’s demeanor off the court. “What’s most rewarding about it and being around him is that he doesn’t want or care to get any credit,” he said.

Advertisement

Malone even speculated about Jokic’s excitement for his upcoming appearance at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. “I’m sure he’s really looking forward to going to San Francisco,” the coach said. “He’s excited about that. Please, let’s never take Nikola’s greatness for granted. We are witnessing history every single night. I don’t take it for granted.”

The Nuggets’ performance this season

While the Denver Nuggets had shown inconsistency during the early months of the season, with mixed results leaving them outside the top spots in the Western Conference, the team has gained momentum as the season has progressed. Their confidence is evident, and they have found their best form, reaching the high level of play they’re currently enjoying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the victory over Portland, the Nuggets now sit in third place in the standings with a 36-19 record and a streak of eight wins in their last 10 games. With Nikola Jokic leading the charge, they are once again strong contenders in the Western Conference, with a deep playoff run within reach.