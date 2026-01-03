NFC final standings and playoff picture updated after 49ers-Seahawks in 2025 NFL Week 18

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 13-3 in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season, a result that finalized the NFC standings and completed the overall playoff picture. The victory allowed Seattle to close the regular season on a high note in a matchup that carried major postseason implications.

With the win, the Seahawks officially secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC, earning home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. That positioning provided a crucial edge as the postseason approached, removing the need for travel and solidifying their status as one of the conference’s top contenders.

On the other side, the 49ers saw their divisional hopes end with the loss. San Francisco no longer had a chance to win the NFC West and dropped into the fifth or sixth seed, which meant opening the playoffs on the road in the Wild Card round.

With the outcome, the Seahawks finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, while the 49ers closed at 12-4. The result capped a decisive Week 18 clash that helped determine conference standings and fully shape the NFC playoff picture.

NFC standings.

NFC playoff picture.

The opportunity the 49ers missed

The 49ers missed a golden opportunity with their loss to the Seahawks, as a win in this matchup would have pushed them into the top seed in the NFC and given them a significant competitive edge heading into the postseason. Instead, the defeat reshaped their playoff path and removed what could have been a decisive advantage.

Had San Francisco won, they would have secured an unprecedented home-field advantage. With the Super Bowl set to be played at Levi’s Stadium, the advantage would have extended all the way through Super Bowl LX, offering a rare and potentially historic postseason setup that ultimately slipped away.

The Seahawks’ best playoff performances

The Seahawks’ best playoff run came during the 2013 NFL season, which culminated in a Super Bowl XLVIII victory, where they dominated the Broncos and cemented their place among the league’s elite. That run was defined by consistency, physicality, and an ability to control games on the biggest stage.

Seattle also reached the Super Bowl during the 2005 season and later returned in the 2014 campaign, highlighted by a dominant defense and standout performances from Matt Hasselbeck and Russell Wilson. Although the Seahawks fell short in Super Bowl XLIX, those seasons remain central to the franchise’s strongest playoff stretches.