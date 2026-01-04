Where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid face off against Real Betis in a Matchday 18 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Barcelona’s late 2–0 win in the Catalan derby against Espanyol tightened the screws on Real Madrid, opening a seven-point gap at the top of La Liga and leaving Los Blancos with little room for error.

That urgency carries into a challenging matchup with Real Betis, who sit sixth on 28 points and have their own motivation after Espanyol’s defeat created an opening in the race for Europa League qualification.

When will the Real Madrid vs Real Betis match be played?

Real Madrid play against Real Betis on Sunday, January 4, for the Matchday 18 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 PM (ET).

Pablo Fornals of Real Betis – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Real Betis in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options are ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.