The American dominance in the NBA is undeniable, but the impact of international players has been revolutionary. Talent knows no borders, and these giants didn’t just win awards—they changed the way the game is played.

From Manu Ginóbili’s elegant moves to Dirk Nowitzki’s unstoppable fadeaways, global basketball has found its greatest stage in the league. It’s no longer just the “American dream”—it’s the global dream.

But the story doesn’t end there. Today, stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić continue to redefine the league. This is a journey through the legends and the current titans who have conquered the court.

Current top international NBA stars

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece)

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks poses for portraits during media day on October 02, 2023. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Born in Athens in 1994 to Nigerian immigrant parents, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s early life was defined by hardship, selling goods on the streets to help support his family. His journey to NBA superstardom began when a scout recognized his raw talent, leading to his selection by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Nicknamed the “Greek Freak” for his unique combination of size, speed and skill, he has transformed the game. His relentless work ethic and humility have made him a fan favorite, embodying the spirit of perseverance and dedication.

In 2021, he led the Bucks to their first championship in 50 years, delivering a historic 50-point performance in the Finals and earning the Finals MVP award. Beyond his accolades, his influence extends to global basketball, inspiring young athletes worldwide.

Nikola Jokić (Serbia)

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on January 27, 2025. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hailing from Sombor, Serbia, Nikola Jokić was an overlooked second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. But appearances can be deceiving. Dubbed “The Joker”, he has redefined the center position with his extraordinary passing ability, basketball IQ, and effortless triple-doubles. He moves with a casual grace, disarming opponents with a slow but surgical style of play that is as mesmerizing as it is effective.

He became a three-time MVP, an achievement that places him in the rarefied air of the game’s greatest players. His leadership was instrumental in leading the Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023, proving that skill and vision can outweigh raw athleticism.

Off the court, he remains humble, preferring the quiet life of horse racing in Serbia over the glitz of NBA superstardom. But when he steps onto the hardwood, he commands the game like a grandmaster, making him one of the most unique and dominant players in NBA history.

Luka Dončić (Slovenia)

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 24, 2024. (Source: David Berding/Getty Images)

Born in Ljubljana in 1999, Luka Dončić was a prodigy from the start. He joined Real Madrid’s senior team as a teenager, winning the EuroLeague MVP before ever setting foot in the NBA.

When the Dallas Mavericks traded for him in the 2018 draft, they knew they were getting something special—but few anticipated just how quickly he would take over the league. He combines European finesse with an American flair for the dramatic, making him one of the most electrifying players today.

With a signature step-back three-pointer and an uncanny ability to control the pace of the game, Luka has drawn comparisons to legends like Larry Bird. He thrives in high-pressure moments, carrying the Mavericks deep into playoff battles and etching his name into the NBA’s elite.

His blend of creativity, fearlessness and raw talent makes him a player who defines the modern era of basketball, proving that the European game has never been stronger.

Joel Embiid (Cameroon)

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center on December 20, 2023. (Source: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Joel Embiid didn’t pick up a basketball until he was 15 years old. But once he did, he quickly transformed into a dominant force. After moving to the United States to pursue his dream, injuries delayed his NBA debut, but once he hit the court, he proved he was worth the wait.

As the face of the Philadelphia 76ers, he blends brute strength, finesse, and an evolving skill set that makes him nearly unguardable. A perennial MVP candidate, his ability to score at all three levels and protect the rim has solidified him as one of the best centers of his generation.

His charismatic personality, social media antics and “Trust the Process” mantra have made him a fan favorite. Off the court, he embraces his role as an ambassador for African basketball, inspiring young athletes to follow in his footsteps. Embiid’s story is one of resilience, showing that raw talent, when paired with relentless work ethic, can lead to greatness.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to a call during the first quarter of Game Three of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. (Source: Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Born in Toronto in 1998, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has quietly become one of the NBA’s most dynamic young stars. Known for his smooth style and elite efficiency, he has grown into the leader of the Oklahoma City Thunder. With a deceptive handle, lethal mid-range game and lockdown defense, SGA has emerged as one of the best two-way guards in the league.

While he may not command as much media attention as other superstars, his impact is undeniable. In the 2022-23 season, he broke through as an All-NBA talent, proving that he belongs among the game’s elite.

His steady rise reflects his dedication to his craft, and with OKC’s young core developing alongside him, the future looks bright. SGA isn’t just a star; he’s a blueprint for the next generation of Canadian basketball.

Victor Wembanyama (France)

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs poses for a portrait during the 2023 NBA rookie photo shoot at UNLV on July 12, 2023. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Despite his young age, Victor Wembanyama has already made waves in the NBA with his unique blend of height, skill and versatility. At just 19 years old, he was selected to his first All-Star Game, showcasing his immediate impact on the league. His ability to play both on the perimeter and in the post makes him a multifaceted threat.

Many experts consider him the future face of the NBA, with his development closely watched by fans and analysts alike. Whether swatting shots on defense or hitting step-back threes, His potential seems limitless. The world is witnessing the rise of a generational talent.

All-time international NBA greats

Dirk Nowitzki (Germany)

Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after making a three-pointer in the fourth quarter while taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2011 NBA Playoffs. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Born in Würzburg, Germany, Dirk Nowitzki was discovered by coach Holger Geschwindner, who honed his game and prepared him for the NBA. Drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 1998, he spent his entire 21-year career with the franchise, redefining the power forward position with his signature fadeaway jumper.

In 2007, he was named league MVP, and in 2011, he led the Mavericks to their first championship, earning Finals MVP honors. His loyalty to the franchise and unmatched work ethic made him a legend in Dallas and across the basketball world. Few players have left as profound an impact on the game as Nowitzki.

Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria)

Hakeem Olajuwon #34 of the Houston Rockets stands on the court during the game against the Orlando Magic at the Compaq Center in 2001. (Source: Andy Lyons /Allsport)

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Hakeem Olajuwon started playing basketball relatively late. After a stellar college career at the University of Houston, he was selected first overall in the 1984 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. Nicknamed “The Dream”, he is regarded as one of the greatest centers in NBA history.

He led the Rockets to back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995 and remains the NBA’s all-time leader in blocks. His legendary footwork and post moves, known as “The Dream Shake”, have influenced countless players. His impact on the game extends far beyond his playing days, as he remains a mentor to many aspiring big men.

Steve Nash (Canada)

Steve Nash #13 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at US Airways Center on October 30, 2009. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, but raised in Canada, Steve Nash stood out as one of the most talented and visionary point guards in the NBA. Throughout his career, he was recognized for his ability to orchestrate the game, his precision in shooting, and his skill in involving teammates, earning him two consecutive MVP awards in 2005 and 2006.

His playing style influenced a generation of point guards who followed in his footsteps. After retiring, he has maintained a close connection to sports, including his involvement as a shareholder of RCD Mallorca in Spain. His passion for soccer and commitment to sports development in various areas highlight his versatility and love for the game.

Manu Ginóbili (Argentina)

Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after a basket against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. (Source: Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Emanuel “Manu” Ginóbili, from Bahía Blanca, Argentina, is considered the greatest basketball player in his country’s history and one of the most outstanding in Latin America.

His NBA career, primarily with the San Antonio Spurs, was marked by his dynamic playing style and ability to take on key roles in decisive moments. He was instrumental in securing four NBA championships for the Spurs and played a crucial role in Argentina’s historic gold medal victory at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

In 2022, Ginóbili was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, recognizing his impact and contributions to the sport. During his acceptance speech, he emphasized the importance of his teammates and coaches in his success, highlighting his focus on teamwork and unwavering dedication.

Tony Parker (France)

Guard Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during a 97-87 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Born in Bruges, Belgium, but raised in France, Tony Parker established himself as one of the fastest and most effective point guards in the NBA. Drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 2001, he quickly proved his worth with his ability to penetrate defenses and score in the paint. Throughout his career with the Spurs, he played a key role in securing four NBA championships and was named Finals MVP in 2007.

Beyond his NBA success, he was a central figure in the French national team, leading them to their first EuroBasket title in 2013. After retiring, he continued his influence in European basketball, taking on leadership roles with teams and promoting the sport’s development in France.

Yao Ming (China)

Yao Ming #11 of the Houston Rockets on the court during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 21, 2004. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hailing from Shanghai, Yao Ming became a global sensation when he was selected as the first overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. Standing an imposing 7 feet 6 inches (2.29 meters) tall, he not only brought a strong presence in the paint but also showcased remarkable shooting ability and a deep understanding of the game.

Throughout his NBA career, he was selected for multiple All-Star games and became an ambassador for basketball, helping popularize the sport in China and worldwide. After retiring due to injuries, he continued his impact on basketball as president of the Chinese Basketball Association, working to develop the sport in his home country and strengthen ties between the NBA and China.

Pau Gasol (Spain)

Pau Gasol #16 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles after receiving his championship ring before the season opening game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in 2009. (Source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Born in Barcelona, Spain, Pau Gasol emerged as one of the most talented European players of his generation. After a successful career in Europe, he was selected in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks and then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he quickly established himself as a star. His trade to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008 led to a formidable partnership with Kobe Bryant, resulting in back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

Beyond his NBA success, he has been a central figure in the Spanish national team, contributing to multiple medals in international competitions, including gold at the 2006 FIBA World Championship and several EuroBasket titles. His versatility, basketball IQ, and leadership have cemented his legacy as a legend in both the NBA and European basketball.

Dikembe Mutombo (DR Congo)

Dikembe Mutombo #55 of the Houston Rockets shoots a free throw during the game with the Orlando Magic on January 24, 2005. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Originally from Kinshasa, Dikembe Mutombo made his mark in the NBA with his dominant defense and shot-blocking ability. Throughout his career, he was named Defensive Player of the Year four times and led the league in blocks multiple seasons. His signature finger-wagging gesture after a block became one of the most iconic images in NBA history.

Off the court, he has been widely recognized for his humanitarian work, particularly in his home country, where he has significantly contributed to the development of medical and educational infrastructure. His impact extends beyond basketball, solidifying him as a globally respected and admired figure.