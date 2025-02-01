Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey makes something clear about Nikola Jokic, compares him with Joel Embiid

Nikola Jokic continues to demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the best, if not the best, players in the NBA. Leading the Denver Nuggets in their pursuit of another championship, the Serbian center was pivotal in their 137-134 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. His dominant performance drew praise from Tyrese Maxey, who didn’t hesitate to compare him to Joel Embiid.

“He’s pretty good. He’s pretty good, man,” Maxey began during his post-game press conference when asked about Jokic. His comment elicited chuckles from the reporters, prompting the 76ers’ guard to continue, “It’s just, like, he’s so smart.”

Maxey was clearly impressed by Jokic’s performance, particularly in the final minutes when the Serbian center led a late-game surge to turn the tide. With 11 crucial points down the stretch, including two three-pointers, he helped secure a valuable win for the Nuggets, overcoming a 128-125 deficit that Philadelphia had held.

“Sometimes you gotta tip your hat to a guy, and he made some big plays at the end of that game,” said Maxey, whose impressive 42-point, 9-assist performance wasn’t enough to lift the Sixers to victory. Maxey kept his team competitive despite the absence of both Embiid and Paul George.

Tyrese Maxey #0 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game against the New York Knicks on April 28, 2024.

Maxey offers an unexpected comparison

At the same press conference, Maxey went on to heap more praise on Jokic. “He’s really good,” the guard said before offering a comparison to Embiid. “Everybody should really pay attention to what he’s doing. Same thing with Joel,” he explained.

“Like, when he’s playing, as a fan of basketball, you really gotta cherish these moments,” Maxey added, clearly in awe of Jokic, not just as a competitor, but also as a fan of the game.

Embiid’s struggles vs Jokic’s brilliance

Despite Tyrese Maxey’s praise, Joel Embiid’s current season is far from matching up to Jokic’s level. The Cameroonian center has dealt with a variety of injuries and issues that have kept him sidelined for significant stretches of the campaign.

Of the 47 games played by the 76ers this season, Embiid has missed 34. His absence has significantly impacted the team, preventing them from meeting expectations and establishing themselves as a solid contender in the playoff race.

In contrast, Jokic has continued to perform at an elite level. Under the Serbian center’s leadership, the Nuggets have found consistency after a rocky start to the season. With a 29-19 record, Denver sits in fourth place in the Western Conference and is poised for a deep playoff run.